The Battle of Future Stars middle school basketball championship set for Saturday

The Battle of the Future Stars middle School basketball championship at Lake Charles Charter School (3160 Power Center Pkwy) is set to tip off Saturday, January 28.
Two local SWLA teams will compete in the event, SJ Welch and Lake Charles Charter School. Provision Academy and Southwest Charter School will also compete, both hail from Houston, TX.
Admission is $5.
Schedule below:
12:00 p.m. - Lake Charles Charter School vs Southwest Charter School
1:00 p.m. - SJ Welch vs Houston Provision Academy
*2:00 p.m. - SJ Welch vs Southwest Charter School
*3:00 p.m. - Lake Charles Charter School vs Houston Provision Academy
*Trophy Game
