Authorities use spike strips to stop chase on I-10 in Sulphur

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Candy Rodriguez / KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez / KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A high-speed chase that began in Crowley ended on I-10 westbound in Sulphur.

Authorities used spike strips to stop the chase near the Cities Service exit, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police Troop D spokesman. One person is in custody, but no name has been released yet.

The vehicle being pursued was a white Ford F-150. Speeds reach 100 miles per hour.

