SWLA residents attend March for Life in Washington, D.C.

More than 150 Southwest Louisiana residents are participating in Friday's March for Life in Washington D.C.

Three busloads of parishioners from the Lake Charles Diocese left for the nation's capitol earlier this week.

They've been taking part in rallies and touring national monuments in Washington all week.

If you were in attendance, please email your pictures to news@kplctv.com.

