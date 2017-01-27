SWLA residents attend March for Life in Washington, D.C. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA residents attend March for Life in Washington, D.C.

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Viewer Donna Dawdy) (Source: Viewer Donna Dawdy)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

More than 150 Southwest Louisiana residents are participating in Friday's March for Life in Washington D.C.

Three busloads of parishioners from the Lake Charles Diocese left for the nation's capitol earlier this week.

They've been taking part in rallies and touring national monuments in Washington all week.

If you were in attendance, please email your pictures to news@kplctv.com.

