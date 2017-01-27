Five year mortality linked to loss of smell

Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.More >>
Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, is still the law of the land. But its fate may be sealed by Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration in the coming days, weeks and months.More >>
Previous research has linked type 2 diabetes and memory loss. Now, new research may be closing in on some of the reasons why.More >>
Family income can take a big hit when a wife or husband cares for a spouse with cancer, researchers report.More >>
Drinking heavily over a short period of time can significantly boost the risk of an abnormal heart rhythm, even in healthy people, new German research suggests.More >>
