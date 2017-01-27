SUNRISE KITCHEN: King Cake Recipe

Chef Roy Angelle at SOWELA Community Technical College shares his recipe for king cake.

Ingredients:

Dough:

1/4 oz. package yeast

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 cup scalded milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup butter or shortening

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour

Filling:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

Combine all ingredients, stirring until blended.

Glaze:

4 tablespoons butter

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 to 6 tablespoons milk

2 drops green food coloring

2 drops yellow food coloring

1 drop red food coloring

1 drop blue food coloring

½ cup multi-colored sprinkles

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water and set aside.

In a large bowl mix milk, sugar, melted butter, salt and egg.

Add two cups of flour and mix until smooth.

Add yeast mixture. Mix in remaining flour until dough is easy to handle.

Knead dough on lightly floured surface for 5 to 8 minutes.

Place in well-greased bowl, cover and let rise until doubled in size, usually 1 to 1 1/2 hours. When doubled in size, punch down dough.

Roll out on a floured surface into a 15 by 9-inch rectangle.

Spread melted butter all over the dough. Spread filling over dough.

Divide dough into three parts and then into three braids. Begin by pinching edge together to seal and braid and pinch together the other end to form a circle.

Coat the bottom of baking pan with butter and sprinkle with sugar.

Place roll on the pan and let rise until dough is doubled for about 45 minutes.

Bake for about 30 minutes or until nicely browned.

Meanwhile, mix butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla.

Add water 1 tablespoon at a time until the glaze reaches desired consistency.

Divide the icing into three portions and make each individual color. Spread over slightly cooled rolls and add sprinkles.

