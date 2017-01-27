S.W.A.M.P. hosts annual plastic model show this weekend - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

S.W.A.M.P. hosts annual plastic model show this weekend

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The tradition continues for the Southwest Area Models of Plastic as this year marks its 31st annual plastic model contest and show.

The event will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex lon Sampson Street.

The show will feature more than 350 entries from beginners to professional displays, and this year's theme is anything depicting action involving hooks, such as a wrecker, a ship lowering a lifeboat, or a naval aircraft in the act of landing.     

Most of the people attending the event started modeling as children and say although it takes a lot of patience it is a very rewarding hobby.

There will be more than 70 categories with junior and senior divisions. Awards and prizes will be given.  

There will also be vendors on hand with the latest in plastic model kits and detailing accessories as well as older, hard to find kits.

For more information about the event or if you are planning to attend a  S.W.A.M.P. meeting, call 337-478-2143 and pick up a detailed flyer at Paper Heroes located at 3941 Ryan St., Lake Charles.

