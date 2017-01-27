S.W.A.M.P. hosts annual plastic model show this weekend

Now that the rain and storms have pushed east, rivers, streams, creeks and bayous will continue to rise. It will be important to stay up to date with river forecasts over the coming days, especially along the Mermentau River basin as river flooding will be an issue over the next several days.More >>
Now that the rain and storms have pushed east, rivers, streams, creeks and bayous will continue to rise. It will be important to stay up to date with river forecasts over the coming days, especially along the Mermentau River basin as river flooding will be an issue over the next several days.More >>
A series of slow moving storms dumped hours of very heavy rain over portions of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes with radar estimating close to 10 inches of rain in some spots.More >>
A series of slow moving storms dumped hours of very heavy rain over portions of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes with radar estimating close to 10 inches of rain in some spots.More >>
Although there were high winds in Southwest Louisiana Saturday, the Chennault International Airshow went on Saturday. Heavy rains are expected overnight, but Sunday's show is still scheduled.More >>
Although there were high winds in Southwest Louisiana Saturday, the Chennault International Airshow went on Saturday. Heavy rains are expected overnight, but Sunday's show is still scheduled.More >>
April 29 election storiesMore >>
April 29 election storiesMore >>
Lake Charles City Council electionMore >>
Lake Charles City Council electionMore >>