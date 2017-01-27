WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Crawfish are high in protein

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump will face the media alongside Britain's prime minister later today, his first news conference as president. But one of America's oldest allies is still giving the new president some advice on global affairs.

According to the Federal Railroad Association, Louisiana is ranked fourth worst state in the country when it comes to train collisions and fatalities - With 3,000 miles of railroads and nearly 5,000 crossings.

Suddenlink customers in Sulphur are losing their only local store in less than a month, leaving residents to drive to Lake Charles for service.

State officials have shut down a local driving school after the owner was accused of drunk driving.

Crawfish are good for you. That's according to scientists at the LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.

Plus, have you ever wondered how to make a King Cake? Students from Sowela's Culinary Arts Department will be here to show us in the Sunrise kitchen.

And get ready to see everything from airplanes, cars and spaceships. The 31st annual South West Area Modelers of Plastic contest show is taking place this weekend in Westlake. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will give us a sneak peek.

In weather, Friday, we will have sunny skies and much cooler temperatures, only in the middle 50s. The weekend is looking like a beautiful set-up for any outdoor plans. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

