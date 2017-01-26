Sports Person of the Week - Hannah Brett

McNeese junior Hannah Brett is having a year to remember. Dating back to February 5, Brett has a streak of 17 straight singles wins-- good for the longest streak in the country. The next closest? 13.

"To be honest I didn't even know I was on a winning streak until last season when one of our fans came up to me and said that I had one 14 in a row," admitted Brett. "I was a bit thrown back from that because I really don't think about these things, but when Coach mentioned it to me it was just incredible and I couldn't believe that I made this accomplishment and I feel very proud of myself."

"She deserves it, she comes to practice every day ready to work hard, she competes 100% and she competes with a lot of heart," said Helena Besovic McNeese head tennis coach. "Everyone who watches her can tell that she is very competitive. The main thing, is that she makes the team better. It's not just about herself."

What makes her 17 straight wins more impressive, is the fact she's only lost one set over that time.

"Tennis is a tough game, sometimes you're out here three to 4 to 5 hours and to keep up at that level, it's not easy," said Besovic. "It's very impressive for Hannah."

"Not knowing until now what I have accomplished is just kind of unreal for me," Brett said. "Of course the girls are going to play their hearts out, as I will for myself, but I think it's mainly down to who is mentally tougher during the day."

Brett and the Pokes kicked off the season a week ago, and if McNeese hopes to make it's first NCAA tourney appearance, Brett and her win streak will need to continue.

"I couldn't have picked a better team to be playing with, because they give you 100%, not only in the matches but in practice and their support," Brett said. "Honestly, these of the best girls I've ever met."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.