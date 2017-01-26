Suddenlink store in Sulphur closing soon

Travel is not advised now across parts of Jeff Davis, Acadia, Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry parishes as flash flooding is underway and will continue for the next few hours.More >>
Travel is not advised now across parts of Jeff Davis, Acadia, Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry parishes as flash flooding is underway and will continue for the next few hours.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all Southwest Louisiana parishes until 9:00 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all Southwest Louisiana parishes until 9:00 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Although there were high winds in Southwest Louisiana Saturday, the Chennault International Airshow went on Saturday. Heavy rains are expected overnight, but Sunday's show is still scheduled.More >>
Although there were high winds in Southwest Louisiana Saturday, the Chennault International Airshow went on Saturday. Heavy rains are expected overnight, but Sunday's show is still scheduled.More >>
April 29 election storiesMore >>
April 29 election storiesMore >>
Lake Charles City Council electionMore >>
Lake Charles City Council electionMore >>