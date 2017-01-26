Suddenlink store in Sulphur closing soon

Earlier this week, Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan received a letter from Suddenlink, letting him know that its Sulphur location would be closing soon because of declining customer visits.

"Most of the time, there's either one or two people working and there's lines so I don't know if that's accurate or not," said Duncan.

And this unexpected closure left him with a lot of questions.

"When you get a new service is that tech going to bring the box to you?' asked Duncan. "If something breaks, do you have to drive to Lake Charles with the broken box?"

Duncan believes this will become a huge inconvenience, to not only Sulphur residents, but also to people in West Calcasieu.

"I mean, it goes all the way to a portion of Vinton that they service, and those people now have to drive to Lake Charles," he said.

We reached out to Suddenlink who sent us this statement saying:

"We are committed to Sulphur and have made recent investments in this area to provide the fastest Internet speeds available, launching 1 gigabit broadband service in Sulphur, and by adding more choices to customers' TV viewing options by going all digital. We provide great service to our customers in Sulphur, who continue to have access to a convenient Suddenlink retail store location in nearby Lake Charles at 1538 East Prien Lake Road."

They also suggest different options for residents to pay their bill if they don't want to travel all the way to the Lake Charles store like:

Pay your bill on line at Suddenlink.net or sign up for automatic payments

Send your check or money order by mail to the address on your payment stub

Call 888-822-5151 to Suddenlink's automated phone system

Chat online with one Suddenlink's billing experts at help.suddenlink.com

Visit your local Wal-Mart and make payment at the Money Center (may be additional cost associated with using this site).

Duncan said at this point, the city has no control over the situation, but the effects of this decision could be felt soon.

"When they close, we are going to move on but the impact it may have on them with some people is yet to be seen," he said.

The store is set to close on Friday, Feb. 24

For any other questions or concerns, you can call Kim LaPoint at 888-822-5151.

