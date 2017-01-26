'Officer on a Train' detail aims to save lives at railroad crossings

According to the Federal Railroad Association, Louisiana - with its 3,000 miles of railroads and nearly 5,000 crossings - ranks the fourth worst state in the country when it comes to train collisions and fatalities.

This is something law enforcement agencies, including the Louisiana State Police and DeRidder police want to change.

That's why they teamed up Operation Lifesaver for "Officer on a Train." Kansas City Southern set up two engines to cross a particularly busy road in DeRidder on Thursday morning to catch drivers who ignore or do not make a complete stop for the crossing's flashing lights.

According to Operation Lifesaver, they issued 57 crossing violations to drivers that morning.

An officer on board radioed to officers on the ground anytime they saw a violation.

"They're just in a hurry - going on with their lives instead of thinking about being safe first," said Claude Maher, executive director of Operation Lifesaver.

Maher said 47 percent of all fatalities happen at crossings that have some sort of warning device.

Maher warns drivers to never to stop directly on the tracks - in a vehicle or on foot, always completely stop for the blinking lights, and always look both ways when there are no lights.

"Your life is worth more than a minute of your time, so it doesn't make sense to try and beat the train," Maher said.

"It's up to a $200 fine for a first offense, up to a $500 fine for a second or subsequent offense and it's up to a $1,000 fine if you're caught trying to beat the train," said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.

