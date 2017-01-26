Chamber Banquet: OKC mayor talks about the city's growth

He's been called one of the five most innovative mayors in the United States.

Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett was keynote speaker on Thursday at the 113th Chamber of Southwest Louisiana Banquet.

Over 1,000 business and community leaders attended the event and they got to hear about Cornett, who has turned Oklahoma City into one of America's most admired cities. He has this advice for Lake Charles and any other city that wants to follow the OKC model.

"We realized that the secret to economic development was creating a place where people wanted to live and lo and behold, now we are attracting highly educated 20-somethings; our unemployment rate is dropping and by most economic barometers, we are among the highest achieving cities in the country," he said.

Cornett is on an unprecedented fourth term as mayor. During his time in office, Oklahoma City has invested $2 billion in schools and infrastructure.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.