Local advisor weighs in on the Dow's record high

It was January 1972, and Don McLean's "American Pie" was the number one song on the Top 100 Billboard. Richard Nixon had just been re-elected as President. And in November of that year, the Dow Jones closed at 1,000.

This week, the Dow closed at 20,000 for the first-time ever. M.L. Vincent, Jr., a Lake Charles financial advisor, remembers being told by his college business roommate what the market dictated back in '72.

"In the early 1970s, I walked into his office one day and he says, 'M.L, the Dow is going to cross 1,000 today - can you believe that?' and it didn't mean a thing to me," he said. "That was decades ago. Here we are today, and it's crossing 20,000 and people are wanting to know my thoughts on it."

The Dow is a price-weighted average of 30 stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. It was created by a journalist by the name of Charles Dow.

Contrary to popular belief, the stock market has not risen because of President Donald Trump.

"Enthusiasm has grown," said Vincent. "The stock market is all about attitude. The people's enthusiasm has risen and their attitude has gotten better since Donald Trump got elected."

The Dow may receive most of the attention but the S&P 500 is under the radar after nearly reaching 2,300 points for the first time ever as well. Why is the S&P getting no recognition?

"The Dow Jones has always been the benchmark in the average man's mind of what the stock market is doing," Vincent said.

The Dow is also a good reader for retirement accounts.

"As the Dow goes up, most retirement funds go up," said Vincent. "Each year if you're taking a certain percentage of your money out, the same flat percentage to live off of, if that amount of money grows 10 percent a year, then in that particular year, your income is going to grow by 10 percent.

The Benchmark Index has made a remarkable comeback since losing almost half its value during the financial crisis of 2008. Since Election Day, according to Fidelity and S&P 500, the average retirement account has added an average of $6,000.

