Jennings running back Etienne chooses Clemson

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

Jennings running back Travis Etienne has chosen Clemson over LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

The highly touted recruit made the decision live on KPLC, saying he was picking "the real Death Valley."

