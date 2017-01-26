Jennings running back Etienne chooses Clemson

Jennings running back Travis Etienne has chosen Clemson over LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
The highly touted recruit made the decision live on KPLC, saying he was picking "the real Death Valley."
KPLC's Brady Renard will have more on Etienne's decision on later editions.
