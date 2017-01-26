Ragley man accused of trying to rob DeQuincy gas station

A Ragley man was arrested last week after being identified as the suspect who tried to rob a DeQuincy gas station, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Jeremiah T. Brantley, 22, was arrested Jan. 19 on an attempted robbery charge after an investigation into the Jan. 11 incident at the 90 Express gas station on La. 12 East.

According to Cmdr. James McGee, sheriff's office spokesman, Brantle, the suspect, went into the store about 10 p.m. "armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk."

"The clerk did not comply and pulled a bat. The suspect fled the store on foot, after breaking the door, into the wooded area near the store," McGee said.

After viewing surveillance footage and reviewing several tips, detectives got an arrest warrant for Brantley. The sheriff's office warrants division and ACT-Team found him at his residence and arrested him. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $75,000 bond.

