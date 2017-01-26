Crash on I-210 eastbound near Enterprise blocking outside lane - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

traffic

Crash on I-210 eastbound near Enterprise blocking outside lane

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A car crash on I-210 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard is blocking the outside lane. 

Lake Charles police ask drivers to avoid the area, if possible, for the next hour.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly