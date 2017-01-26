Suspect in Houston elder abuse case seen in Lafayette

The March election saw early voting numbers hit five percent.More >>
The March election saw early voting numbers hit five percent.More >>
Around 3,000 Entergy customers are without power in the Southwest Lake Charles area. According to the Entergy online power outage map, the outages are the result of high winds in the area, and service is estimated to be restored by 10 p.m. Lynn Jones, the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court, said he is monitoring how the outage could affect voters in area. The outage will affect the power lines feeding the St. Johns Elementary School voting precinct, but should not affect the voting ma...More >>
Around 3,000 Entergy customers are without power in the Southwest Lake Charles area. According to the Entergy online power outage map, the outages are the result of high winds in the area, and service is estimated to be restored by 10 p.m. Lynn Jones, the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court, said he is monitoring how the outage could affect voters in area. The outage will affect the power lines feeding the St. Johns Elementary School voting precinct, but should not affect the voting ma...More >>
Today, we are looking to have mostly cloudy skies. Rain should be making its way in by the late afternoon to the evening hours. The rain will continue overnight tonight and into Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms will be stronger than others and possibly severe. Threats include heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds. Along with the storms, we will have a very windy rest of the day and night with the winds blowing up to 30 mph out of the south.More >>
Today, we are looking to have mostly cloudy skies. Rain should be making its way in by the late afternoon to the evening hours. The rain will continue overnight tonight and into Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms will be stronger than others and possibly severe. Threats include heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds. Along with the storms, we will have a very windy rest of the day and night with the winds blowing up to 30 mph out of the south.More >>
The Chennault International Airshow is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, according to Airshow officials. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Chennault International Airshow is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, according to Airshow officials. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>