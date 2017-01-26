Suspect in Houston elder abuse case seen in Lafayette - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Suspect in Houston elder abuse case seen in Lafayette

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Brenda Floyd (Source: KATC) Brenda Floyd (Source: KATC)
LAFAYETTE (KPLC) -

Houston-area authorities say a woman accused of beating a 94-year-old woman has been spotted in Lafayette, KATC is reporting.

Brenda Floyd, 59, is wanted by Memorial Villages Police. She is the subject of a now-viral video that appears to show her repeatedly striking a 94-year-old Alzheimer's patient in her care. The victim's family captured the incident on video via a nanny cam they set up after finding unexplained bruises and marked on their loved one. 

Floyd is believed to be driving a 1999 white four-door Lexus, with Texas license plate GRL3127,

Houston Crime Stoppers asks anyone with any information about Floyd's whereabouts to call 713.222.TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to her arrest.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

