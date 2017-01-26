Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi on medical leave

U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi is on medical leave, confirms Tony Moore, Clerk of Court for the Western District.

Minaldi has requested that cases assigned to her be reassigned by Chief District Judge Dee Drell in Alexandria.

Court officials say Minaldi will be out for an unknown length of time.

No reason was given for the medical leave. In 2014 the judge pleaded guilty to first-offense DWI and was given one year of probation and a $400 fine.

Minaldi has been on the federal bench since 2003.

