Authorities searching for man indicted in 2003 cold case homicide of Misty Guillory

A man has been indicted in the 2003 cold case homicide of 15-year-old Misty Guillory.

A grand jury in Calcasieu court returned a second-degree murder indictment against McKartney Young Thursday morning.

Young was declared a fugitive by authorities Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking anyone with information on Young's whereabouts to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311.

Guillory's body was found Aug. 21, 2003, on East Prien Lake Road. She had been struck and killed, authorities said.

In 2003, charges were originally presented to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s office and Young was indicted. However, the charges were later dismissed due to conflicting statements of the witnesses.

In 2016, the case was reopened based on additional evidence that was obtained.



