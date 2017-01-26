Sowela honors former nursing instructor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sowela honors former nursing instructor

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

When officials at Sowela Technical Community college saw our Hometown Hero story on Faye Singer last year, they took notice. After serving as a nurse during World War 2, Singer taught nursing at Sowela. They invited her back to tour the nursing school. You may remember our story on Westlake's Faye Singer last year. She was only 16 when she signed up in World War II to be an Army Cadet Nurse.  She took of soldiers coming back from overseas and was especially concerned about what is now called post-traumatic stress disorder among the GIs.
 
"The GIs in those days just didn't talk about it. Which I think was just a pity. I think they may have been better off talking about it. We would have been better off because we would have realized what war was like. But with them, it was a job done, get it over with and of course, when they got out, they had to find a job," said Singer.

Singer went on to serve in several hospitals and clinics after the war and eventually taught nursing at Sowela. When officials at the school saw the story, they were intrigued. So after getting her contact information from me, they invited Mrs. Singer to revisit the school and tour the new H.C. Drew Nursing Center. She got to participate in a simulated birthing experience, since she was a former OB nurse. She was also told that that students and faculty at Sowela are standing on the shoulders of those who came before them and are successful because of people like her. A great honor for a great lady and we thank Sowela for their efforts to make a retired nurse feel appreciated.  

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Freebie Friday

    Freebie Friday

    Saturday, April 29 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-04-29 17:19:47 GMT
    The Spring Art Walk in downtown Lake Charles is just one of several free events happening in Southwest Louisiana this weekend. (Source: KPLC)The Spring Art Walk in downtown Lake Charles is just one of several free events happening in Southwest Louisiana this weekend. (Source: KPLC)

    If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options! Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday."

    More >>

    If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options! Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday."

    More >>

  • "Movie in the Square" canceled in Sulphur for Saturday, April 29

    "Movie in the Square" canceled in Sulphur for Saturday, April 29

    Saturday, April 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-04-29 17:18:14 GMT
    Sulphur's Movie in the Square event has been canceled for the evening of Saturday, April 29, due to high expected winds, said Kaitlyn Gallegos, Public Relations and Marketing Representative for the City of Sulphur. The event will be rescheduled to a later date, said Gallegos.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Sulphur's Movie in the Square event has been canceled for the evening of Saturday, April 29, due to high expected winds, said Kaitlyn Gallegos, Public Relations and Marketing Representative for the City of Sulphur. The event will be rescheduled to a later date, said Gallegos.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Chennault International Airshow still planned for Saturday and Sunday

    Chennault International Airshow still planned for Saturday and Sunday

    Saturday, April 29 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 16:00:03 GMT
    (Source: Chennault International website)(Source: Chennault International website)
    The Chennault International Airshow is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, according to Airshow officials. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.  More >>
    The Chennault International Airshow is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, according to Airshow officials. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly