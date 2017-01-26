Calcasieu Parish schools 'go green' with environmental program

An environmental action program, launched in 2013, is reinforcing the importance of caring for the environment by rewarding "green" behavior at schools.

CITGO's Earth Keepers recycling program provides schools with classroom and outdoor recycling bins at no cost, as well as providing instructions and recycling education to maintain the program.

Since the launch of the program, 24 schools in Sulphur and Lake Charles have teamed up with CITGO.

"We really saw the need for recycling in our cities; it's very expensive to do, so we thought 'why not get the students involved?' Students have been so enthusiastic about it. The principals and the teachers have been such a big help in engaging students in the recycling program and teaching them why it is important to recycle and not waste," said April Altazan with CITGO.

This year, the following schools have joined the program: J.J. Johnson, Oak Park, St. John, Prien Lake, Nelson and Kaufman elementary schools; S.J. Welsh and F.K. White middle schools and Barbe High School.

Maggie Declouet, Prien Lake Elementary's student of the year, said Earth Keepers has not only taught her and her classmates about recycling, but also it has encouraged them to continue planting trees in the community.

"They mean a lot to me and we get oxygen from them and that's how we breathe," said Declouet. "If all our plants on Earth and trees come down, we won't be able to breathe and we won't have oxygen, so I would like to plant more and stop taking them down."

Jay Wilkinson, owner of Wilkinson Tree Farm, agrees. His farm and Stine have teamed up to donate the trees.

"One tree can make a big difference, several trees can make a tremendous difference. If we are standing out here and it's in the middle of the summertime, you walk under that tree it's 20 degrees cooler, so if you plant one on the west side of your house, you're going to save a lot of money just in energy; the benefits just keep going on and on about trees," he said.

Angie Sivori, Stine spokeswoman, said it's important to teach children to recycle and how to give back to Mother Nature.

"It's very important to share with the children what it means to plant a tree - to be able to be a part of the renewable resource that a tree is; of course, we talk to them about how wood comes from trees and that's what you build houses from and that's where our lumber comes from, but trees are also a very important to the environment for lots of other reasons," said Sivori.

Nelson Elementary and F.K. White Middle received a tree on Thursday. Kaufman Elementary and Barbe High schools will receive trees on Friday.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.