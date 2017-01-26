WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Earth Keepers

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Words of heartbreak and misery in a courtroom in DeRidder in the sentencing hearing of Cecil McArthur, Jr. Family members of the man McArthur killed said he's caused unimaginable grief.

Many factors go into determining how much you pay for your car insurance but one of the factors that can catch many off-guard is education.

Plus, nine schools across Lake Charles will be receiving a tree this week thanks to CITGO Earth Keepers recycling program. Find out the goal behind the initiative.

And President Trump says millions of people voted illegally in the election and he says he's launching what he calls a major investigation to prove it.

In weather, Thursday we will have sunny skies with almost no clouds in the forecast. Temperatures will be cooler after the cold front we saw yesterday came through. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

