No. 25 Florida hands LSU worst SEC home loss in program history, 106-71

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Devin Robinson scored a career-high 24 points and No. 25 Florida made a school-record 19 3-pointers in a 106-71 victory over LSU on Wednesday night.

The Gators (15-5, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) had little problem in handing the Tigers their worst home defeat in 54 seasons. Florida took the lead for good at 11-8 on a 3-pointer by KeVaughn Allen less than 5 minutes into the game. The Gators had a double-digit lead before 9 minutes elapsed.

Robinson, who was 9 of 15 from the field, made a career-high five 3-pointers. Reserve freshman Eric Hester scored a season-high 16 points for the Gators. Justin Leon added 15 points, Kevarrius Hayes had 12 and both Allen and John Egbunu had 11.

Duop Reath led LSU (9-10, 1-7) with 15 points. Freshmen Skylar Mays and Wayde Sims had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Tigers.

