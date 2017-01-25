Sulphur school nominated for national award

The Department of Education nominates only six schools from each state for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award and Sulphur Elementary School is one of the nominated schools.

"It is just a fabulous feeling to be at one of the best schools," said Jill Fills, English Language Arts teacher. "We've always said it, but to be recognized and to get that recognition is just beyond words."

Fills has been teaching at Vincent Settlement Elementary for 12 years, and has watched students through the years grow.

"You always set your expectations high and that is where Vincent Settlement has always done our thing, said Fills. "We're striving to be the best no matter where they start."

"Most of the schools that the state recommends have to be in a 'free and reduced' status, which means you have a higher percentage of poverty students, and at Vincent Settlement, we're at 54 percent," said Principal Julee Spann.

For Spann, it's an exciting feeling, especially since this isn't the school's first time being nominated.

"We were actually awarded the Blue Ribbon Award in 2008 from the Department of Education, so to be nominated again is a big achievement," she said.

And it is added encouragement for students and teachers.

"It would just make everything that we do worth it," said Fills. "To be recognized is what everybody wants and we don't do it for that reason, but it certainly adds a nice touch to it."

With a nomination comes an application which Spann said is not an easy process.

"It's not one of those things where you just kind of pop in some catch phrases," she said. "Each item usually requires an 800-word essay, there's extensive data that you have to include, so we have a couple months to get the application complete and turned in."

And for Fills, receiving this nomination and working with her students is something that makes her love her job.

"I do absolutely love it, and wouldn't trade it for the world," she said.

The school is working on the application, which is due by March 31..

If the school wins, the principal and one of her teachers will attend a special ceremony in Washington D.C. later this year to accept the award.

