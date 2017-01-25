Sulphur school nominated for national award

If you've driven down Lakeshore drive this week, you might have noticed something new - a bike lane.More >>
If you've driven down Lakeshore drive this week, you might have noticed something new - a bike lane.More >>
Our Lady of Prompt Succor and Our Lady's School are hosting Family Fest this weekend, April 28-30 in Sulphur.More >>
Our Lady of Prompt Succor and Our Lady's School are hosting Family Fest this weekend, April 28-30 in Sulphur.More >>
The first pitch has been thrown. Game plans are ready.More >>
The first pitch has been thrown. Game plans are ready.More >>
Join KPLC and FOX29 for an election night webcast Saturday night. The half-hour webcast begins at 8:30 p.m. after the polls close at 8 p.m. KPLC and FOX29 will have the latest on the Lake Charles and Jennings mayoral races, as well as other ballot items around Southwest Louisiana. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Join KPLC and FOX29 for an election night webcast Saturday night. The half-hour webcast begins at 8:30 p.m. after the polls close at 8 p.m. KPLC and FOX29 will have the latest on the Lake Charles and Jennings mayoral races, as well as other ballot items around Southwest Louisiana. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Lake Charles and Jennings will both decide on new mayors in Saturday's election. Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Jennings Mayor Terry Duhon both decided not to run in this year's election, leaving the door open for new faces. Wilford Carter, D, and Nic Hunter, R, are in a runoff for Lake Charles mayor and Henry Guinn and Jimmy Segura are in a runoff for Jennings mayor. Also on the ballot are several taxes in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, and Cameron parishes. Fenton voters...More >>
Lake Charles and Jennings will both decide on new mayors in Saturday's election. Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Jennings Mayor Terry Duhon both decided not to run in this year's election, leaving the door open for new faces. Wilford Carter, D, and Nic Hunter, R, are in a runoff for Lake Charles mayor and Henry Guinn and Jimmy Segura are in a runoff for Jennings mayor. Also on the ballot are several taxes in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, and Cameron parishes. Fenton voters...More >>