SPECIAL REPORT: Are insurance rates lower for college grads?

Many factors go into determining how much you pay for your car insurance, but one of the factors that can catch many off-guard is education.

Some insurance companies use education as a component when deciding how much your rate will be. Auto insurance carriers look at hundreds of metrics and factors when it comes to determining insurance rates, including driving records and the make and model of your car, but another factor used by some is education.

“The reason for the use of education and other characteristics is to underwrite policy based on the likelihood of the risk involved in taking on that customer.” said Jim Donelon, Insurance Commissioner for the State of Louisiana. “The reason for the use of the characteristics is to predict better the likelihood of loss by the company.”

Donelon said in Louisiana, companies can use whatever criteria they choose, as long as it's not discriminatory.

Only three major insurance carriers in Louisiana practice this - including Geico, Progressive and Liberty Mutual.

So why exactly do auto insurers charge higher rates for less-educated drivers?

“The reason companies use it in their underwriting is their computer analysis indicates that the higher your credit score and the higher your education the less likely you are to take a minor accident to litigation.”

But how do local drivers feel about auto insurance companies doing this? Some say using education as a factor isn't a bad idea.

“It's probably a good thing because if you invest more time learning, then you'll probably make smarter decisions on the road.” said Leroy Tademy.

Some oppose the idea, saying using education levels isn't right.

“It doesn't make much sense to me because some people can't afford college and it's expensive, but a lot of people have vehicles," said Cody Martin. “Just because someone doesn't go to college doesn't mean they can't drive better than other people.”

Donelon said he understands but notes that these conditions are well within the law.

If you would like to compare auto insurance rates, you can visit the website for the Louisiana Department of Insurance HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.