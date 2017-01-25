Judge hears heartbreaking victim statements in McArthur sentencing hearing

There were words of heartbreak and misery in a DeRidder courtroom on Wednesday in the sentencing hearing of Cecil McArthur, Jr.

McArthur has never been charged with murder, but family members of the man McArthur killed said he's caused unimaginable grief and suffering.

Five sons - four of whom are between the ages of 11-15- their mother, and heartbroken parents are just some of those still filled with anguish and grief from the death of Michael Carter on November 28, 2015.

"To his four little boys, he was their hero," said Mary Carter, Michael’s mother.

Carter was shot and killed by McArthur outside his residence at 316 Papania Road in Ragley. He’s a man Carter's mother, Mary, calls a 10-time convicted felon that shouldn't have been near a gun, much less in possession of one.

"I think McArthur should have been behind bars a long time ago. Our system obviously doesn't work the way it's set up," she said.

McArthur claimed self-defense and was never charged with murder, but he has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - the very weapon used to kill Carter. He also pleaded to possession of stolen equipment and methamphetamine, a drug that first appears in his criminal history nearly forty years ago. It was brought out in the hearing that McArthur's daughter and girlfriend died of drug overdoses at his house on two consecutive days in July 2015.

"So Michael made the third person to die at McArthur's residence between July of 2015 and Nov. 28," said Mary.

Carter's mother speaks of the debilitating grief and pain of losing her son who deputies say was unarmed.

"McArthur is evil and he watched as Michael died and that's the devil's work," she said.

Natasha Carter is the mother of four of Michael's sons. She said it's not easy for the boys.

"At nighttime, they'll wake up crying in the middle of the night, and they wish that their dad could come see them and they could see their dad one more time."

McArthur cried as he apologized to family members, though they wonder if his tears are for himself.

"I just hope that what the Judge sees is that he's caused pain and changed people's lives and that she makes sure he gets the punishment he deserves."

McArthur faces up to 35 years in prison.

Judge Martha O'Neal listened to statements and testimony and will pass sentence on McArthur at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The family is still trying to pay for Carter's funeral and purchase a headstone, estimated to cost at least $2,900. Donations can be made to the Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union in Liberty Texas (for the benefit of Michael Carter.)

