DeRidder: Water line repair on Blankenship Drive Jan. 26

The City of DeRidder Public Works crew will be making repairs to the water line on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Blankenship Drive.

Director of Public Works Todd Sherman said the water will be turned off at 8 a.m. so further adjustments can be made to the water line that was repaired last month.

For more information, call 337-462-8900.

