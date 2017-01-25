UPDATE: One lane of I-210 westbound now open - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: One lane of I-210 westbound now open

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department reports that there are four vehicle crashes blocking I-210's westbound lanes near the Nelson Road exit.

LCPD also reports that the eastbound lanes at Nelson are clear - the school bus crash has been cleared.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly