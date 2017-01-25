UPDATE: No students injured in bus crash, bus towed away

A school bus has been involved in an accident on the Nelson Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-210, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Holly

Holland confirmed.

The school bus was full, but no children were injured, said Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The other car involved rear-ended the bus and flipped into the ditch, Harrell said. An occupant of that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Students on the bus were transferred to another bus and are on their way home.

Harrell said the on-ramp and 210 eastbound are now open. The bus has been towed,

Police also reported four crashes on I-210 westbound at Nelson. Avoid the area because one lane is blocked and traffic is backed up.

