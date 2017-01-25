Local driving school License 2 Drive loses license

For the past few days, students have been arriving at License 2 Drive to finish up their driving courses. They're finding a sign, however, that says the office is temporarily closed.

The only explanation given on the sign is that there are complications with the State of Louisiana, although officials say the school has violated state rules.

"We have had to suspend operations until further notice" reads the sign on the door. The sign says someone will be in contact with the customers.

License 2 Drive's business license has not been renewed, according to the state Office of Motor Vehicles. OMV Lake Charles liaison Mark Herbert says License 2 Drive has violated administrative rules, but did not elaborate.

Parents working to gather more information should call the OMV's Driver Education Unit at 225-925-1795 and 225-922-2869.

With such an abrupt closure, other schools like First Class Driving in Moss Bluff and Keys 4 Safe Driving in Lake Charles have been receiving an influx of calls.

"It's rush, rush, rush and we're trying to assess them as much as possible," said Stafford James, the owner of Keys 4 Safe Driving.

He says he has seen more students now than ever.

"We're taking our free time, lunch breaks, any little idle time that we have, we're trying to fit them into our schedules," Herbert said. "As much as possible, we're trying to assess everyone. We don't want to turn anyone down."

In order to switch schools, James says you have to have the proper certificate from License 2 Drive stating how much of the course you have completed, as well as two forms of ID.

The Office of Motor Vehicles in Baton Rouge has been inundated with calls from frustrated parents and students who have lost money or cannoot get their kids' driving records.

The office said to call one of the following two numbers to find out what steps to take: Driver Education Unit 225-925-1795 and 225-922-2869

Here is a list of alternate schools in the area :

Consolidated Safety of Acadiana, LLC

1401 East Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA 70601(337) 602-6089

First Class Driving & Safety, LLC

768 Sam Houston Jones Parkway

Lake Charles, LA 70611(337) 526-5080

Harvey's Academy of Driving

1725 Opelousas St

Lake Charles, LA 70601(337) 660-9362

Keys 4 Safe Driving School, LLC

809 Kirby Street Suite 306

Lake Charles, LA 70601(337) 660-4284 Ext: Office

(337) 274-0327 Ext: Rhonda (337) 274 0386 Ext. Stafford

The Driving Center, LLC

2672 Hwy. 171

DeRidder, LA 70634

(337) 462-6080

Parkview Driving School

1623 Picard Road

Sulphur, Louisiana 70663

(337) 527-7089

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.