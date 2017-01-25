RD Hoop Source Academy presents the “Who Got Game?” 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament

RD Hoop Source Academy LLC presents the first “WHO GOT GAME?” 3-On-3 Youth Basketball Tournament on Saturday, February 4, 2017. The tournament will take place at 1701 East St. and registration starts at 9:00 a.m., games begin at 10:00 a.m. Kids from grades three to 12 are eligible.

Teams consist of three to four players and the entry fee is $100. If you are signing up as an individual player, the entry fee is $35 and you will be assigned a team.

Admission is $2. Refreshments will be served.

Click below to sign-up.

Team Entry - $100

Individual Entry - $35

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.