Centenary College Choir to perform in Southwest Louisiana

The Shreveport Centenary College Choir will make a pit stop in Southwest Louisiana.

Nicknamed "America's Singing Ambassadors" by the press, the group will perform a diverse repertoire of music from classical to casual, at the following locations:

Concert: 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, Henning Memorial United Methodist Church, Sulphur.

Two-morning worship services: Sunday, Jan. 29, First United Methodist Church, Lake Charles.

Established in 1941, the choir is the oldest and largest ensemble at Centenary College and celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2016.

The choir has toured throughout the world, representing Centenary College to audiences in 32 countries on 6 continents.

