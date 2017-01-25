Legal Corner: Can I draw my wife's Medicare even if I never paid into it?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: I was adopted along with my sister. She recently took over control of our mom who is in her 70s and does not want to stay with her. Does she have that right being she was adopted, or did we lose our legal rights to our birth parents once we were adopted? There are two other siblings who weren’t adopted, and that's who our mom wants to live with. There is no paperwork giving my adopted sister power over my mother.

In an adoption proceeding, a final judgment terminating parental rights relieves the child and the parent against whom the judgment is rendered of all of their legal duties and divests them of all of their legal rights with regard to one another except as provided in Article 1037.1 and except the right of the child to inherit from his biological parents and other relatives (ChC Art.1038 et seq. Effects of termination judgment). However, the court shall consider the qualified persons to serve as a curator in the following order of preference (a) A person designated by the defendant in a writing signed by him while he had sufficient ability to communicate a reasoned preference; (b) The spouse of the defendant; (c) An adult child of the defendant. (CCP 4561 C.(1) et seq). Even though your sister was adopted, she can petition the court to be appointed curator for your natural mother. The consideration will be given to the person your mom wants to live with.

Question: I’ve been working for local government for almost 40 years and have never paid social security or Medicare. My wife of 26 years works for the school board and has been paying into Medicare for over 20 years. When I become of age, can I draw off of her Medicare. She’s 58, I’m 59. We both just retired.

You can start your retirement benefit at any point from age 62 up until age 70. Your benefit amount will be higher the longer you delay starting it. This adjustment is usually permanent. If you apply for benefits before full retirement age, your benefits will be reduced because you are taking them earlier. (Full retirement age is 66 for people born between 1943 and 1954. Beginning with 1955, two months are added for every birth year until the full retirement age reaches 67 for people born in 1960 or later.) If you have not worked or do not have enough Social Security credits to qualify for your own Social Security benefits, you may be able to receive spouse’s benefits. To qualify for spouse’s benefits, you must be at least 62 years of age. When your spouse starts receiving Social Security retirement benefits, you may receive a monthly payment of up to one-half of your spouse’s full retirement benefit amount. These payments will not decrease the retiree’s retirement benefit. In fact, the value of the benefits your family may receive, added to your own, may help you decide if taking your benefits sooner may be more advantageous. He or she can also qualify for Medicare at age 65. People age 65 or older, who are citizens or permanent residents of the United States, are eligible for Medicare Part A. You’re eligible for “Part A” at no cost at age 65 if: You receive or are eligible to receive Social Security benefits; or you receive or are eligible to receive railroad retirement benefits; or your spouse (living or deceased, including divorced spouses) receives or is eligible to receive Social Security or railroad retirement benefits; or you or your spouse worked long enough in a government job through which you paid Medicare taxes; or you are the dependent parent of a fully insured deceased child. If you don’t meet these requirements, you may be able to get Medicare Part A by paying a monthly premium. Usually, you can purchase this coverage only during designated enrollment periods. NOTE: Even though Social Security’s full retirement age is no longer 65, you should sign up for Medicare three months before your 65th birthday. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

