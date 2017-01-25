CPPJ to offer free housing workshop for homebuyers Feb. 1

The Chennault International Airshow is almost here! Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the first show begins at dusk. The show will go on all day Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m, with gates opening at 9 a.m. both days. As it has in the past, the airshow will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft. Performers will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights. The airshow returned to Chennault in 2013 after a 15-year hiat...More >>
The Chennault International Airshow has canceled its Friday night show due to high winds, officials have announced. Saturday and Sunday's shows are still scheduled. Spokeswoman Erica McCreedy said flying conditions are too dangerous because of high winds and a low ceiling. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The McNeese Alumni Crawfish Boil, originally scheduled for Sunday, is being canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday. For information, call 475-5232. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
On the eve of Saturday's elections, enterprising five-year-old reporter "Ellie" has scored another big political interview - this time with outgoing Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach.More >>
Bullying is an issue in schools across the countryMore >>
