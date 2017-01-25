CPPJ to offer free housing workshop for homebuyers Feb. 1

The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department in partnership with Project Build a Future and the City of Lake Charles Community Development and Services is hosting a free housing workshop for residents interested in purchasing a new home.

The workshop is open to residents that pay at least $300 in rent a month.

Topics will include:

How to apply for a mortgage

What to expect at closing

Benefits of using a Realtor

Credit Counseling

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. - 7 pm, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Allen Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex Building located at 2000 Moeling Street in Lake Charles.

For more information, call Kristen Brooks at 337-721-4030, ext. 5120.

