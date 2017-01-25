CPPJ to offer free housing workshop for homebuyers Feb. 1

With the Chennault Airshow in town, we sent one of our reporters on the Aeroshell Aerobatic team plane.More >>
With the Chennault Airshow in town, we sent one of our reporters on the Aeroshell Aerobatic team plane.More >>
A new twist in the legal drama involving Sulphur businessman Joe Palermo. In 2015, Palermo entered into a plea deal with the state in which he agreed to pay more than a million dollars-- and the state dismissed a 13 count indictment against him. Yet now each side says the other has breached the agreement and it's led to a whole new series of court hearings. The criminal investigation of Palermo dates back to 2014 when La. State Police and the attorney general's office served se...More >>
A new twist in the legal drama involving Sulphur businessman Joe Palermo. In 2015, Palermo entered into a plea deal with the state in which he agreed to pay more than a million dollars-- and the state dismissed a 13 count indictment against him. Yet now each side says the other has breached the agreement and it's led to a whole new series of court hearings. The criminal investigation of Palermo dates back to 2014 when La. State Police and the attorney general's office served se...More >>
Have you ever gone 170 miles per hour in one of the world's nicest sports cars? This weekend is your opportunity.More >>
Have you ever gone 170 miles per hour in one of the world's nicest sports cars? This weekend is your opportunity.More >>
If you have outdoor plans this weekend you will need to monitor the weather closely. Saturday will be the better day for outdoor activities as the rain chance is only 40%. But widespread rain is likely Sunday and it is unlikely to be great for anything outside. Remember to check the latest radar or the forecast you can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App on your smart phone...More >>
If you have outdoor plans this weekend you will need to monitor the weather closely. Saturday will be the better day for outdoor activities as the rain chance is only 40%. But widespread rain is likely Sunday and it is unlikely to be great for anything outside. Remember to check the latest radar or the forecast you can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App on your smart phone...More >>
The Chennault International Airshow is almost here! Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the first show begins at dusk. The show will go on all day Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m, with gates opening at 9 a.m. both days. As it has in the past, the airshow will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft. Performers will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights. The airshow returned to Chennault in 2013 after a 15-year hiat...More >>
The Chennault International Airshow is almost here! Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the first show begins at dusk. The show will go on all day Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m, with gates opening at 9 a.m. both days. As it has in the past, the airshow will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft. Performers will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights. The airshow returned to Chennault in 2013 after a 15-year hiat...More >>