CPPJ to offer free housing workshop for homebuyers Feb. 1

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department in partnership with Project Build a Future and the City of Lake Charles Community Development and Services is hosting a free housing workshop for residents interested in purchasing a new home.

The workshop is open to residents that pay at least $300 in rent a month.

Topics will include:

  • How to apply for a mortgage
  • What to expect at closing
  • Benefits of using a Realtor
  • Credit Counseling

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. - 7 pm, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Allen Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex Building located at 2000 Moeling Street in Lake Charles.

For more information, call Kristen Brooks at 337-721-4030, ext. 5120.

