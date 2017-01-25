Students put their spelling skills to the test this weekend

Beyond The Classroom Learning Center will host the Lake Area's 'biggest spelling bee' in Lake Charles.

Around 130 students from across the parish have gone through several rounds of spelling to test their knowledge but only 45 participants from public, private, and Charter schools made it to the final.

The spelling bee was open to all students from Kindergarten through fourth grade who wanted to compete.

Beyond The Classroom Program Director Charles Lockett said this is an important academic contest that will hopefully remind the younger generation the importance of knowing how to spell.

"I've been a teacher for a while and I've been noticing a trend that they are taking spelling out of the curriculum. I think it's very important to still enhance, I know we have cell phones now but it is very important to still know how to spell. We have to get away from these internet jargons, these "LOL's", and actually, spell words out," Lockett said.

The first place winner will receive $250.

The competition will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Dream Center located at 1701 Ryan St, Lake Charles.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.