WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Spelling Bee

A woman faces up to 15 years in prison for smuggling cell phones and tobacco behind bars.

The case of the man accused of killing State Trooper Steven Vincent is still on schedule for a March trial.

An employee of the Calcasieu Parish School Board may be in hot water after a comment on Facebook.

Plus, more than 40 finalists from across Calcasieu Parish will put their spelling skills to the test at the Beyond the Classroom's community spelling bee competition this weekend.

And Louisiana is failing when it comes to tobacco laws that prevent people from smoking, according to the American Lung Association.

In weather, Wednesday we will have a cold front make its way through Southwest Louisiana. This should bring some scattered showers around midday. Expect highs to be near 70 today, then cooling down after the cold front passes. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

