WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Spelling Bee - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Spelling Bee

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Beyond the Classroom Spelling Bee (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) Beyond the Classroom Spelling Bee (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A woman faces up to 15 years in prison for smuggling cell phones and tobacco behind bars.

The case of the man accused of killing State Trooper Steven Vincent is still on schedule for a March trial.

An employee of the Calcasieu Parish School Board may be in hot water after a comment on Facebook.

Plus, more than 40 finalists from across Calcasieu Parish will put their spelling skills to the test at the Beyond the Classroom's community spelling bee competition this weekend.

And Louisiana is failing when it comes to tobacco laws that prevent people from smoking, according to the American Lung Association.

In weather, Wednesday we will have a cold front make its way through Southwest Louisiana. This should bring some scattered showers around midday. Expect highs to be near 70 today, then cooling down after the cold front passes. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Freebie Friday

    Freebie Friday

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:50 AM EDT2017-04-28 12:50:22 GMT
    The Spring Art Walk in downtown Lake Charles is just one of several free events happening in Southwest Louisiana this weekend. (Source: KPLC)The Spring Art Walk in downtown Lake Charles is just one of several free events happening in Southwest Louisiana this weekend. (Source: KPLC)

    If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options! Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday."

    More >>

    If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank, there are options! Here's a look at some of the events and activities in this week's "Freebie Friday."

    More >>

  • Flea Fest this weekend at Burton Coliseum

    Flea Fest this weekend at Burton Coliseum

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-04-28 12:38:39 GMT

    More than 300 vendors and thousands of shoppers are expected to be on hand for this weekend's Flea Fest at Burton Coliseum. 

    More >>

    More than 300 vendors and thousands of shoppers are expected to be on hand for this weekend's Flea Fest at Burton Coliseum. 

    More >>

  • Westlake Family Fun and Food Festival April 28-30

    Westlake Family Fun and Food Festival April 28-30

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:15 AM EDT2017-04-28 12:15:58 GMT
    (Source: St. John Bosco Church)(Source: St. John Bosco Church)

    Hosted by St. John Bosco Catholic Church, the festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

    More >>

    Hosted by St. John Bosco Catholic Church, the festival runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly