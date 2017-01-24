When will Houston River Road Bridge be completed?

For Fire Chief Dean Lappe, time is something that's extremely important for the Houston River Fire Department's station, but with the Houston River Road Bridge being under construction, that has now disrupted things

"It's added about 8-10 minutes of response time in the evening with heavy traffic," said Lappe.

But the bridge construction is not only disrupting things for the fire department, but also for people living nearby.

"It's been a mess because it doesn't seem like it's very far when you have to go around, as far as mileage-wise, but the traffic that is on Highway 27 at any time of day, much less, in the afternoon or in the morning, is just preposterous," said resident Debbie Duhon.

And the finish date for this bridge is something a mystery to both.

"We were told 6-to-8 months," said Lappe.

"We had heard it was going to be a year to a year-and-a -half," said Duhon.

So when will this bridge finally be completed?

"It is expected to complete July of this year," said Jennifer Hobbs, Calcasieu Parish bridge engineer.

Hobbs said there will be a lot of much-needed changes happening to the bridge

"We're widening and lengthening the bridge and we're actually going to be raising it some," she said.

This will not only help with traffic, but also solve some of the drainage issues in that area.

"With the water coming up as high as it does sometimes, we wanted to raise the bridge a little bit to make sure it's going to be safe for traffic during all-weather events," said Hobbs.

Both Duhon and Lappe are just ready for the bridge to finally be completed.

"It's been an inconvenience but we've been able to work around it and we're just hoping they finish it soon so we can get back to our normal way of life around here," said Lappe.

The detour to get to Houston River Road is through Jim Pickens Road so residents like Duhon are just asking those who drive along La. 27 to be considerate and careful of everyone coming from that road.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. ?