Social media post lands school board employee in hot water

It's now commonplace for companies to have social media policies governing what employees can and can not post online. Whether that policy is to protect clients, private business matter, or simply maintain professionalism, it can get some employees in hot water. That's the case for one employee of the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

A teacher's aide went online this week and released information revealing a student's identity and home life information. In response to an arrest posted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the aide wrote a student's name and revealed the student's relationship with the suspect. The post has since been removed, but not before Facebook users saw it.

We reached out the school board regarding the employee. The school system sent the following statement:

“Immediately upon finding out about the incident involving [the teacher's aide], the Calcasieu Parish School Board took steps to protect the interest of the student. There is a policy in place for all employees regarding the sharing of student information. It is policy JR-AP and is attached. This is directly in line with ACT 837 which is a state law outlining the sharing of student information. All CPSB employees received training on ACT 837. [The aide] has been an employee of CPSB since 1998. She has served as both a paraprofessional and teacher. She is currently a paraprofessional. This is currently considered a personnel matter, so by law no other information can be released at this time.”

The Louisiana law cited ACT 837, ensures a student's right to privacy, and bars identifiable information from being released.

A spokesperson for the school board did confirm the aide is still a paraprofessional with the school system at this time.

