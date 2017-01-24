SPECIAL REPORT: What does it take to be an EMT?

You see the ambulance lights; you hear the sirens; but do you know what it takes to become an EMT?

First responders come in many forms - that includes helicopter emergency medics.

KPLC has an inside look at the life of Kinder's Air Evac Lifeteam - those with the ambition to work at a different level.

Helicopter EMS originally started as a university program - the university would have a helicopter in a big town and that helicopter would fly out to rural areas, pick up sick patients and bring them back. Eventually, they figured it was more efficient to have the helicopter in the rural community, where they could simply fly the patients back to the larger facilities, thus cutting their response times in half.

Emergency helicopter medical services are critical when a patient is in need of rapid access to advanced health care.

That's where the Air Evac Lifeteam comes in.

Chad Lechman is the baseline pilot at Kinder Air Evac Lifeteam 125.

"I've been flying since 1990. My responsibilities and duties as a pilot are to make sure it's airworthy to fly and also make sure that I get the crew and everybody back safe," he said.

Crews work in teams of three.

"You'll have a nurse, medic and pilot, of course, that works to form the flight crew team," said Michael Dore, the flight nurse.

"I'm in my 10th year, so I've been doing this awhile. The nurse and paramedic kind of work together as a team," said Dore.

John McGrew is their paramedic.

"I've been a paramedic for a little over 21 years now. We do pretty much what a ground ambulance crew would do," he said.

Kinder Air Evac Lifeteam has about 16 employees who take turns working shifts.

"I work a 7-7 - 7 on, 7 off schedule and a 12-hour shift. We change at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.," said Lechman.

While they average one call per day, they're handling some of the most time- sensitive cases where minutes could literally mean life or death for patients.

"We're gonna respond to a lot of hospitals that are having people who are having heart attacks, people having strokes; they're trying to get them to a larger facility. And then, of course, the other side of it is the actual scene call, where an ambulance is calling us directly from the scene - where we'll go out and someone's been in a car accident and they're extricated, at that point and we'll take them directly to a trauma center," explained Dore.

Their wide range of calls means they're operational 24/7 - on standby for any medical emergency call.

And when they receive one, they jump into action.

After a quick check on the weather, if conditions are safe, they're out the door in just minutes.

"I am carrying our log book, my kneeboard and our NVGs (Night Vision Goggles) and of course, our radio, in case they have anything to say," said Lechman, while walking to the helicopter.

Once on the launchpad, crew members do a walk-around safety inspection before each flight.

"Then I tell John to plug in the battery cart," said Lechman, signaling to McGrew.

"We're able to save the battery inside of the helicopter by using this to start off initially when we take off," said Dore, still inspecting the helicopter.

When checks are done, Lechman signals the thumbs up to the crew, yelling, "Clear." Dore acknowledges back: "Clear!"

They're off. Once onboard, this is when the flight crew will receive details about the patient - who could be anywhere in a 70-mile radius.

"The main hospitals we go to are Beauregard Regional in DeRidder, up to Leesville, Byrd, Alexandria, Rapides, Lake Charles Memorial and St. Pat's," said Lechman.

The obvious benefit of flying over driving?

"We'll be at least twice as quick," said Dore.

Lechman added, "We don't have to go through stop lights, stop signs, wait for trains. And we can go directly from point A to point B."

Of course, on the flip side, it's a smaller working space.

"It's a lot less room. It's definitely more cramped. That's why it's great when these the ground crews have the patient pre-packaged and ready to go; then we can load them and maintain the patient between there and the hospital," explained McGrew.

While it may look small, McGrew said they can fit patients up to 400 pounds.

But space is not the only challenge. There's also the noise.

"The rigors of flight can sometimes get to you; there's a lot of vibration, a lot of noise and it does take a lot out of you," said McGrew.

While they always hope for the best, not every call has a happy ending.

"When we have an accident where someone is so brutally traumatized to their body that we can't really do much for them, we get them there and they still don't make it. Or someone has had a heart attack, and the heart attack is so severe that they aren't stable enough to transport and they die in the ER before we can even leave with them," explained Dore.

"For me, is when I have to deal with sick or injured children. I have kids of my own and I don't like having to see a child in those kinds of extremes," said McGrew.

Thankfully, they said the rewards far outweigh the bad.

"Getting them there to actually make a difference," said Lechman.

"My most memorable thing was when someone on July 4th two years ago, having a heart attack, driving back from her children’s home. They called the local EMS service; they got there within 10 minutes; they called us; we were there within 15 minutes. We got her to the hospital within 40 minutes. They were able to get her stabilized, and she was fine and she sent me - well all of us - a beautiful letter saying, 'thank you for saving my life,'" shared Dore.

While this crew will tell you flying is exciting, the job also comes with plenty of down time - including jokes and catching up on their favorite TV show, "The Walking Dead."

Whether on standby, on a call, day or night, Air Evac Lifeteam saves lives every day. Located at more than 125 bases across the country, they provide medical services for those who need it most.

For more information on starting salary, education, and what myths helicopter EMTs would like to dispel, you can click on our web extra in this story.

