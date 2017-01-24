Beauregard Parish is ready for economic expansion

Beauregard Parish hopes to seize upon Southwest Louisiana's economic boom, so it is taking bold steps for expansion and development in the parish.

The first step: Hiring its first-ever full-time economic development director. The new director is Avon Knowlton and she said she is going to start right off with marketing the parish.

"It's going to be a labor of love for me; it's going to be very challenging. This is my hometown, and I want to see good things here," she said.

DeRidder Mayor Ron Roberts said the area is more than ready.

"DeRidder was the first comminity to be certified as a development-ready community in the state - we're ready to accept new business partners," he said.

And the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance is ready to work with the parish and Knowlton, in order to continue the progress it's seeing in Cameron and Calcasieu.

"Industrial developers look at regions; they don't look at one town versus the other," she said.

With more than $113 billion in projects - mainly LNG plants and pipeline work- Alliance President and CEO George Swift said the group wants to diversify.

"We shouldn't have all of our eggs in one basket, so we want to diversify with the Beauregard airport site, we think we can do that," he said.

The 1,100-acre Beauregard Regional Airport was certified as a mega site in December. It's the second mega-site in the state, which means it is cleared environmentally and ready for an industrial developer.

"It could accommodate many industries or one large one; we don't know that but we know it's a prime site for future growth," he said,

The alliance wanted to pledge its partnership with Knowlton and ensure help in marketing the airport site and other sites around the parish.

Beauregard officials said there is a lot to look forward to un the parish - including higher education.

Knowlton also wants the community - especially the business community - to know, her door is always open.

