LC man accused of stabbing two people during fight

A Lake Charles man is accused of stabbing two men during an altercation on Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Gerstner Memorial Drive.

He is also accused of stalking a member of a church homeless outreach program, said Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Martez Marquise Taylor, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder one count of stalking.

"The investigation revealed two male victims had been stabbed after a brief altercation with an unknown male suspect, ultimately causing the victims to be transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries," Keenum said. "During the course of this investigation, it was revealed the same unknown stabbing suspect had been stalking a member of a local church homeless outreach program."

Taylor was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on $550,000 bond.

The stabbing victims were treated and released, Keenum said.

