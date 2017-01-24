Our Lady Queen of Heaven school closed again Thursday

Tonight we are not expecting any rain. We will have clouds increasing as we go through the night. By the morning hours on Friday, we should have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s in most places. Friday has low chances for any rain. Although, we could see a few small showers come through in the morning hours. By the afternoon, we should have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be a little warmer in the middle 80s. It will also be a windy day.