Our Lady Queen of Heaven school closed again Thursday

Lake Charles and Jennings will both decide on new mayors in Saturday's election. Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Jennings Mayor Terry Duhon both decided not to run in this year's election, leaving the door open for new faces. Wilford Carter, D, and Nic Hunter, R, are in a runoff for Lake Charles mayor and Henry Guinn and Jimmy Segura are in a runoff for Jennings mayor. Also on the ballot are several taxes in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, and Cameron parishes. Fenton voters...