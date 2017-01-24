Our Lady Queen of Heaven school closed again Thursday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Our Lady Queen of Heaven school closed again Thursday

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Our Lady Queen of Heaven) (Source: Our Lady Queen of Heaven)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic School is closed Thursday due to electrical issues, school officials say.

