Our Lady Queen of Heaven school closed again Thursday

Around 3,000 Entergy customers are without power in the Southwest Lake Charles area. According to the Entergy online power outage map, the outages are the result of high winds in the area, and service is estimated to be restored by 10 p.m. Lynn Jones, the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court, said he is monitoring how the outage could affect voters in area. The outage will affect the power lines feeding the St. Johns Elementary School voting precinct, but should not affect the voting ma...