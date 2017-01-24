UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound, 210 westbound - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound, 210 westbound

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

I-10 eastbound at Calcasieu River Bridge are blocked due to an accident that happened around 12:30 p.m. Traffic is backed up nearly to the Cities Service exit.

There is also an accident on I-210 westbound near the Lake Street exit. The inside lanes are blocked.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

