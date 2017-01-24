LC police: Three accused of burglarizing local stores have been apprehended

Three people accused of burglarizing several retail stores have been arrested.

Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said the burglaries happened between Jan. 11- 17 at three local businesses.

Branden Markell Roberts, 19, and two juveniles were arrested on Jan. 23, Keenum said. Roberts was charged with four counts of burglary of a business, four counts of theft, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of theft of a firearm.

One juvenile was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary of a business, four counts of theft, one count of aggravated burglary of a business, one count of theft of a firearm and one count of attempted burglary of a business, Keenum said. The other juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of a business, two counts of theft, one count of aggravated burglary of a business, one count of theft of a firearm, and one count of possession of marijuana.

The three suspects burglarized The Phone Zone's Derek Drive location three times and its Prien Lake Road retail location once. They also burglarized CC's Pawn Superstore on Prien Lake Road once. The suspects also attempted to burglarize the Sprint store on Prien Lake Road.

Keenum said the suspects used heavy items to break the plate glass doors and windows. They took various items and some weapons were stolen from the pawn shop.

Roberts was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $67,000 bond.

Investigators recovered two of the stolen weapons from the pawn shop, Keenum said.

Dets. Hope Sanders and Jeff Atkinson were the lead investigators in the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.