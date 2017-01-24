TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound near Lakeshore Drive

The Chennault International Airshow is almost here! Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the first show begins at dusk. The show will go on all day Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m, with gates opening at 9 a.m. both days. As it has in the past, the airshow will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft. Performers will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights. The airshow returned to Chennault in 2013 after a 15-year hiat...

