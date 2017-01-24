TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound near Lakeshore Drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound near Lakeshore Drive

By KPLC Digital Staff
I-10 westbound near Lakeshore Drive (Source: Google Maps) I-10 westbound near Lakeshore Drive (Source: Google Maps)
Traffic on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC) Traffic on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound near Lakeshore Drive.

The inside lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

Traffic is moving smoothly.

No injuries reported.

